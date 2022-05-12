The Popeyes 'Karen' Who Went Viral Over Pickles

Popeyes is well-known for the tanginess of its chicken sandwiches, which The Kitchn reports is thanks to the inclusion of three thick pickles on each sandwich. Of course, there will naturally be Popeyes customers who prefer not to have pickles on their sandwiches, in which case they may request they be omitted. However, when one Glen Burnie, Maryland woman forgot to request that the pickles be left off her sandwich, chaos ensued at the local Popeyes, leading to a viral Facebook post from the woman many are now calling a "Karen" (via Reddit).

This "Karen" took to Facebook to post a scathing review of a Popeyes restaurant after she admittedly forgot to request that pickles be left off her sandwich, a modification she requires because she claims she is allergic. In the post, the "Karen" said she returned to the drive-thru and wanted a new sandwich, a request to which the staff did not acquiesce. She says she argued with the "mentally unhinged" staff and manager for half an hour to no avail, an argument she called "exceedingly stupid."