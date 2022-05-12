Subway's New Sandwich Puts A Twist On A Fan-Favorite Flavor

Some people walk into Subway without acknowledging the menu on the wall because they've known for hours — if not years, if not their whole lives — that they're going to order a Footlong on Italian bread with turkey breast, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, Swiss, and honey mustard. And a chocolate chip rainbow cookie. But for those who are new to the chain or want to mix things up, the franchise offers an array of pre-imagined sandwiches (which are, of course, still customizable).

There's the Chicken & Bacon Ranch with Monterey cheddar; the Italian B.M.T. with salami, spicy pepperoni, and black forest ham; and the Meatball Marinara dusted with parmesan. There's the Steak Cali Fresh on multigrain with smashed avocado; the classic tuna with creamy mayonnaise; and the Veggie Delite layered with lettuce, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and red onions.

Among Subway's most popular offerings, however, is its Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sandwich, which features grilled chicken strips marinated in the chain's signature Sweet Onion Teriyaki Sauce and topped with veggies, plus an extra hit of sauce, on a multigrain sub. According to a March 12 press release, the cult-favorite condiment has found its way into an additional, limited-edition sandwich.