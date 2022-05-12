Subway's New Sandwich Puts A Twist On A Fan-Favorite Flavor
Some people walk into Subway without acknowledging the menu on the wall because they've known for hours — if not years, if not their whole lives — that they're going to order a Footlong on Italian bread with turkey breast, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, Swiss, and honey mustard. And a chocolate chip rainbow cookie. But for those who are new to the chain or want to mix things up, the franchise offers an array of pre-imagined sandwiches (which are, of course, still customizable).
There's the Chicken & Bacon Ranch with Monterey cheddar; the Italian B.M.T. with salami, spicy pepperoni, and black forest ham; and the Meatball Marinara dusted with parmesan. There's the Steak Cali Fresh on multigrain with smashed avocado; the classic tuna with creamy mayonnaise; and the Veggie Delite layered with lettuce, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and red onions.
Among Subway's most popular offerings, however, is its Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sandwich, which features grilled chicken strips marinated in the chain's signature Sweet Onion Teriyaki Sauce and topped with veggies, plus an extra hit of sauce, on a multigrain sub. According to a March 12 press release, the cult-favorite condiment has found its way into an additional, limited-edition sandwich.
Meet the Sweet Onion *Steak* Teriyaki
Subway's new Sweet Onion Steak Teriyaki sandwich keeps the "notes of soy, sesame, garlic and black pepper" of its chicken-based predecessor, per the press release, but replaces poultry with "juicy, succulent steak." The sandwich comes on Italian bread topped with fresh green peppers and red onions, plus American cheese and the requisite extra drizzle of secret sauce on top. A Subway rep called the new item fans' "long-awaited sequel" to the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sandwich, which was voted the most delicious Subway sandwich in a Mashed poll.
Those interested in the nutrition facts of the meaty, tangy sandwich can find a breakdown on Subway's website, which shows that the newcomer clocks in at 370 calories per serving (and contains a surprisingly high amount of iron and vitamin C). The sauce isn't going anywhere, but the marinated steak will only stick around for a limited time.