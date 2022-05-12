Shake Shack Wants Your Home To Smell Like 'Burger In The Park'

Tired of the same old candle smells? Do you want to gag every time you see a candle advertising in that flowery, desperate-to-sound-nostalgic spiel? Do you want your home to smell like a stuffy hotel room or do you want your home to smell like classic, all-American food? Imagine walking into your living room after a long day of work, and instantly getting hit with the comforting scent of sizzling beef patties and creamy, ultra-thick milkshakes. Imagine waking up to the smell of hot, salty crinkle-cut French fries on a warm summer Saturday.

If that sounds like a dream, then Shake Shack has an offer for you. The New York City-based fast-casual chain isn't afraid of innovation, be it in the kitchen or, starting now, in your own home. Earlier this month, the restaurant launched two new limited-time shakes — the Oreo Funnel Cake Shake and the Chocolate Churro Shake (via Fast Food Post). Shake Shack also teamed up with Maker's Mark bourbon to bring a whole new menu of bourbon-soaked burgers made with special bourbon bacon jam (via ChewBoom).

But this time, Shake Shack wants to bring the smells of their kitchens home to you, the consumer, and they've teamed up with home fragrance company Apotheke to bring you two candles that will do just that.