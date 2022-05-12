Ina Garten Just Revealed Her 'Favorite Cheese Shop' And The Selection Is Incredible

Ina Garten is beloved for her canonical cookbooks, casual brilliance, neckerchiefs, the very nice garden in which she entertains her very nice celebrity friends, and, of course, the coastal grandmother vibe she effuses on "The Barefoot Contessa." Chief among the subcategories of her greatness, however, is her undying passion for cheese. Some of the Food Network star's most popular recipes are teeming with fromage, from her truffled mac & cheese (one of her many iconic variations on the comfort food) to her cacio e pepe roasted asparagus to her jazzed-up grilled cheese oozing with sharp cheddar and chutney.

Knowing this, it's not at all surprising that Garten is enchanted with France, the cheesiest country of them all. The celebrity home cook appears to be in Paris at the moment, and she took to Instagram this week to reveal her "favorite cheese shop in the world," which happens to be located "around the corner" from her part-time digs in the city's seventh arrondissement.