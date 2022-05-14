Popeyes Is Celebrating National Buttermilk Biscuit Day With A Sweet Deal

Popeyes' famous jangle might say "Love that chicken from Popeyes" (via YouTube), perhaps somewhere out there, a person is singing the praises of another item on the Lousiana Kitchen's menu. Ahat unofficial jangle might go something like this: "Love those biscuits from Popeyes." Popeyes' buttermilk biscuits debuted in 1983, and according to the chicken chain's Twitter account, "In some ways, the world has never been the same again."

We'll leave it to biscuit historians to evaluate how accurate that tweet is in general. But if history had gone differently, maybe we wouldn't live in a world where a person can have biscuits and chicken stuck to their head like edible hair to form the so-called "Popeyes biscuits cut" (via Instagram). Maybe it wouldn't be a world where Popeyes confuses U.K. customers by offering "biscuits," which Brits would understand to mean what Americans know as "cookies." And maybe Popeyes wouldn't be celebrating National Butter Milk Biscuits Day with a deal for some of the world's biscuit lovers.