Ina Garten Gives Fans Sweet Glimpses Of The 'Best Specialty Food Store In The World'

After having to spend more than two years away from her home away from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ina Garten is back in Paris. The French capital holds a special place in the Food Network star's heart, not only because it's where she and her husband Jeffrey have celebrated a number of wedding anniversaries, but also because it's where she realized she wanted to learn how to cook. Garten knew she wanted to recreate dishes like the French classic, coq au vin after she and Jeffrey first visited the city in 1971. "I heated it up on my little camping gas stove and I thought, this is the most delicious thing I've ever eaten in my life. I need to know how to make this," the Barefoot Contessa recalled during an interview with MSNBC, according to Insider.

Upon returning home from the trip, the celebrity chef began learning her way around the kitchen, and the rest, as they say, is history. She has become a beloved figure in the culinary world, releasing 13 cookbooks along with hosting her wildly popular Food Network show, "The Barefoot Contessa." Of course, Garten and her hubby have continued to visit Paris over the years as well, and now that they've made their long-awaited return, they're making sure to hit up all of their favorite spots in the city, including La Grande Épicerie, which Garten declared in an Instagram post that it's "the best specialty food store in the world."