Why The Size Of A Starbucks Sandwich Turned Heads On Reddit
It seems like every day, there's a new oddity generating buzz online within the Starbucks workforce. Oftentimes, it's a complicated beverage order containing a lengthy list of over-the-top requests that get baristas at the Seattle-based java shop talking, while on other occasions, it's a customer's Karen-esque attitude that becomes the talk of the town.
Recently, however, the hot topic that had many members of the Starbucks Reddit page up in arms wasn't a bizarre concoction nor an unruly patron, which we can only imagine had many Starbucks employees letting out a sigh of relief. Rather, it was a photo of two of the chain's sandwiches that was turning heads on the site, and once you see it, you'll understand why.
The image was posted on May 13 by Reddit user u/AdIll7946, and showed off two of the coffee giant's Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches laying flat on the countertop. Seems fairly normal, right? Well, it would be, except for the fact that one of the sammies appeared to be nearly half the size of the other, making it a bit hard to believe that they were actually the exact same thing. "Can I get a grilled cheese? And one for my baby?" the Redditor joked in the caption of the post, before adding, "the quality control is beautiful." By "beautiful," you mean absurd, right?
One Redditor claimed Starbucks should be 'ashamed'
Many people think of Starbucks as the holy grail of coffee beverages. We're not going to agree or disagree (that's a conversation for another day), but after seeing Reddit user u/AdIll7946's photo of the two same-but-different Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches they came across recently, we don't think it would be outlandish to suggest that the company may want to double-check some things in terms of quality control.
The image set off a firestorm in the comments section of the post, where one Redditor bashed Starbucks for letting issues like this slip through the cracks. "This company should be ashamed of themselves charging what they for this garbage," u/reddog20 said. Others pointed out that the packaging on the products indicated that they both weighed 4.6 ounces, which is likely how they passed the quality-control test in the first place. However, user u/fillmorecounty expressed doubt that the two sandos would actually read the same when placed on a scale, while another theorized that, while bigger in size, the cheese to bread ratio on the larger sandwich was probably hardly worth the $5.25 price tag that Fast Food Menu Prices reports is the average for the dish.
While it can be frustrating to get one of these less-than-ideal sandwiches from Starbucks, Fortune reports that they actually come pre-made from an outside company called Premium Brands Holding Corp. Therefore, if you happen to be served one, keep in mind that your baristas aren't to blame.