Why The Size Of A Starbucks Sandwich Turned Heads On Reddit

It seems like every day, there's a new oddity generating buzz online within the Starbucks workforce. Oftentimes, it's a complicated beverage order containing a lengthy list of over-the-top requests that get baristas at the Seattle-based java shop talking, while on other occasions, it's a customer's Karen-esque attitude that becomes the talk of the town.

Recently, however, the hot topic that had many members of the Starbucks Reddit page up in arms wasn't a bizarre concoction nor an unruly patron, which we can only imagine had many Starbucks employees letting out a sigh of relief. Rather, it was a photo of two of the chain's sandwiches that was turning heads on the site, and once you see it, you'll understand why.

The image was posted on May 13 by Reddit user u/AdIll7946, and showed off two of the coffee giant's Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches laying flat on the countertop. Seems fairly normal, right? Well, it would be, except for the fact that one of the sammies appeared to be nearly half the size of the other, making it a bit hard to believe that they were actually the exact same thing. "Can I get a grilled cheese? And one for my baby?" the Redditor joked in the caption of the post, before adding, "the quality control is beautiful." By "beautiful," you mean absurd, right?