TikToker Soy Nguyen Talks All Things AAPI Month And Vietnamese Dishes - Exclusive Interview

Now that you were named a Foodie Influencer of the Year and also a TikTok API Trailblazer, how does it feel to have both those titles?

A little surreal, and I'm filled with so much gratitude because both of them are things I never thought would be something that I could ever have dreamed of achieving. It's basically a testament of how strong my community has become, because both of them are community-driven things. The Foodie of the Year Influencer Award was voted [on] and nominated by my followers and people in the community that were like, "Hey, I believe in what she's doing." I was against some amazing TikTok chefs and recipe creators, and I was mind-blown that I actually won because some of the other creators had millions of followers and I didn't at the time. I was like, "There's no way I'm going to win," but never say never.

Then, for the Trailblazer Award, it's also a community-driven thing where people in the creator community nominate, and then the peers review the accounts and everything. It's definitely an honor to see that my content has now been supported by the community.

Do you ever feel any pressure or pride in representing your Asian culture, since you mentioned you have a good community in a time where Asian hate crimes seem to be heightening?

For sure. Regardless of whatever's happening around the world, my biggest identity, or one of my biggest identities, [is] being Vietnamese American. That's something that I truly encompass in my content, because if you watch a lot of my content, there's a lot of Vietnamese cooking, a lot of Vietnamese cultural aspects. I represent Lunar New Year and some of the traditions we might have as Vietnamese Americans, or I have a lot of recipes [from] my mom. That's always been an integral part of the content that I make already. But especially during "Stop Asian Hate" where ... It's still going on. [There are] so many people and so many crimes being committed, and each day, you open the news and there's something terrible happening to an elder or someone getting hurt or something that's out of our control.

I don't think that there's a time where I'll ever stop advocating for that. There's no way. It's a part of my identity to see people that look like me. During that time, more than ever, I was a lot more vocal than before. Before — especially growing up in Florida, where I didn't have a lot of Asian representation — I was like, "Yeah, there wasn't a lot." My first time seeing another Asian kid was maybe elementary school in eighth grade. We had the same last name, and I was like, "Are we related?" But we weren't. There were so few Asians in my school, and I didn't feel super connected with my Asian American identity until college, when I was able to join my clubs.

After that, I saw the power of community and how you can bring people together and hold up [a] space where you feel like, "Hey, we deserve to be here." We deserve to share our joy, spread our awareness and our culture and our love for food, entertainment, whatever have you. It became such a big part of my upbringing, especially through college. Then, after I graduated and then now through TikTok — any time people ask, I say I'm Vietnamese American.