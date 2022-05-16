How Pillsbury Plans To Salute Military Families With Its New Dough
Those looking for a sweet, simple way to honor service members this Memorial Day can look no further than the refrigerated section at their local grocery store. Chew Boom reports that Pillsbury is releasing a seasonal "Salute your Service" flag-shape cookie dough designed to pay tribute to veterans and active US service members just in time for Military Appreciation Month. The refrigerated dough comes in 9.1-ounce boxes with 20 round, pre-cut ready-to-bake sugar cookies that feature an American flag design, which makes them great for showing off your patriotic spirit at your Memorial Day festivities. Customers can expect to find the dough at most major supermarkets across the U.S. from now through the summer.
While ensuring people have some red, white, and blue cookies to feature at their Memorial Day picnic is a nice nod to veterans, it's not the only way Pillsbury plans to thank the troops this year. Each box of Shape Flag Sugar Cookie Dough comes with a special code printed on the back that customers can enter on Pillsbury's website. For each code registered through August 31, 2022, Pillsbury will donate 0.10 cents of the proceeds from the patriotic cookie dough's sales toward Operation Homefront, a nationwide nonprofit that provides support for people transitioning out of the military. Per the charity's website, 88% of its funds are dedicated to programs designed to make veterans' adjustment to civilian life easier, such as financial assistance, rent-free housing, and even mental health support.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting military families in need
Pillsbury brand experience senior manager Tiffany Seelen explained to Fox Business that the Salute to Service cookie dough was designed to "bring even more awareness to military families." Seelen also told the publication, "Pillsbury believes what matters most is made at home and every family deserves a space to share special moments together. That's why we partnered with non-profit Operation Homefront to support military families in their return to civilian life by providing them with the stable housing they need to build a foundation for their future."
Since partnering with Pillsbury in 2020, Operation Homefront has been able to buy four homes, including rent-free housing for families in Atlanta (via Pillsbury). The brand shared that this year it plans to commit up to $150,000 in donations to the nonprofit. Speaking about Pillsbury's contributions, Operation Homefront CEO John Pray Jr said, "Their very generous and helpful donation is designed to support the residents in our highly regarded Transitional Housing program and allows us to meet the needs of this very deserving group of our fellow Americans and give them the opportunity to thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."