How Pillsbury Plans To Salute Military Families With Its New Dough

Those looking for a sweet, simple way to honor service members this Memorial Day can look no further than the refrigerated section at their local grocery store. Chew Boom reports that Pillsbury is releasing a seasonal "Salute your Service" flag-shape cookie dough designed to pay tribute to veterans and active US service members just in time for Military Appreciation Month. The refrigerated dough comes in 9.1-ounce boxes with 20 round, pre-cut ready-to-bake sugar cookies that feature an American flag design, which makes them great for showing off your patriotic spirit at your Memorial Day festivities. Customers can expect to find the dough at most major supermarkets across the U.S. from now through the summer.

While ensuring people have some red, white, and blue cookies to feature at their Memorial Day picnic is a nice nod to veterans, it's not the only way Pillsbury plans to thank the troops this year. Each box of Shape Flag Sugar Cookie Dough comes with a special code printed on the back that customers can enter on Pillsbury's website. For each code registered through August 31, 2022, Pillsbury will donate 0.10 cents of the proceeds from the patriotic cookie dough's sales toward Operation Homefront, a nationwide nonprofit that provides support for people transitioning out of the military. Per the charity's website, 88% of its funds are dedicated to programs designed to make veterans' adjustment to civilian life easier, such as financial assistance, rent-free housing, and even mental health support.