The Ingredient That Might Be Hiding In Recalled Planet Oat Products

Vegans and people with dairy allergies or food restrictions have a lot to be thankful for these days. It seems like there's a new dairy-free product on store shelves every day, from Trader Joe's oat non-dairy dessert that comes in a New Zealand-inspired caramel sponge candy variety (who knew) to Planet Oat's non-dairy frozen desserts that come in more classic flavors those avoiding dairy might be feeling nostalgic for. But unfortunately for those who are dairy-free and have peanut allergies, Planet Oat is recalling two flavors of its ice cream due to undeclared peanut allergens, and the way it happened has likely got at least a few people working at the Planet Oat company scratching their heads.

A customer called Planet Oat and reported that when they opened up what they thought was a pint of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, they found Planet Oat's Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl dessert inside the container instead. Because the packaging and the contents didn't match up, there was no warning on the container that the product inside was made with peanut butter, meaning someone with a peanut allergy could be caught unaware when going in for their frosty midnight snack. Apparently, the mistake was due to a mix-up at the packaging facility. The company has issued a recall of both of those flavors (via FDA) and here's what you need to know.