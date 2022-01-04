Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided Over Its New Oat Non-Dairy Dessert
Anyone that follows a plant-based diet knows that it can sometimes be difficult to find tasty dessert options that are also dairy-free. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a wide variety of sweet treats that are completely vegan. From classic crunchy Joe-Joe's cookies and rich organic almond beverage chocolate bars, to mini cheese-less cheesecakes and even vegan marshmallows, the popular grocery chain has something to please just about every sweet tooth, according to Veg News. But, if you are still looking for something new to add to your vegan dessert list this year, Trader Joe's has you covered with the launch of their newest frozen dessert.
The grocery chain is now selling Okie Dokie, a completely vegan ice cream made from a creamy oat milk base and flavored with rich caramel swirls and sweet bits of sponge candy. The popular Instagram account @traderjoeslist was so excited about the new arrival, they made a post, telling their followers, "I had a hunch oats were going to keep on delivering in 2022! This ice cream looks incredible and I will 100% buy this if I see [it] at #TraderJoes! Give me all the caramel swirls and spongy candy bits!"
Some shoppers have concerns over some of the dessert's ingredients
Many of @traderjoeslist's followers were quick to celebrate the fact that Trader Joe's is continuing to expand their vegan dessert options with Okie Dokie's dairy-free ice cream. "This sounds yummy! With sponge candy pieces!" exclaimed one person. However, not every Trader Joe's shopper was as delighted by the arrival of this new product. "I'm all about the non-dairy options but I'm surprised that oat milk is getting as much praise as it is. It's SO high in carbs!" posted another person, while another pointed out, "28 grams of sugar — no protein and 260 calories in 2/3 of a cup?"
Other TJ's shoppers expressed concerns over the unnatural flavors and colorings noticed on the ingredient list. "Can Trader Joe's please stop putting caramel color in everything? It's not necessary," one person stated, while another wrote, "Natural flavors, dextrose, caramel color, maltodextrin, yikes." Seems that just because a sweet treat may be vegan and dairy-free, it still might not necessarily be the healthiest diet option. So, if you are simply looking for a frozen treat to enjoy occasionally, you might be pleased with this new creamy dessert. However, if you are hoping to avoid high amounts of carbs, fat, and artificial additives, then you might have better luck with some of Trader Joe's other plant-based options.