Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided Over Its New Oat Non-Dairy Dessert

Anyone that follows a plant-based diet knows that it can sometimes be difficult to find tasty dessert options that are also dairy-free. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a wide variety of sweet treats that are completely vegan. From classic crunchy Joe-Joe's cookies and rich organic almond beverage chocolate bars, to mini cheese-less cheesecakes and even vegan marshmallows, the popular grocery chain has something to please just about every sweet tooth, according to Veg News. But, if you are still looking for something new to add to your vegan dessert list this year, Trader Joe's has you covered with the launch of their newest frozen dessert.

The grocery chain is now selling Okie Dokie, a completely vegan ice cream made from a creamy oat milk base and flavored with rich caramel swirls and sweet bits of sponge candy. The popular Instagram account @traderjoeslist was so excited about the new arrival, they made a post, telling their followers, "I had a hunch oats were going to keep on delivering in 2022! This ice cream looks incredible and I will 100% buy this if I see [it] at #TraderJoes! Give me all the caramel swirls and spongy candy bits!"