How To Get Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Before Its Official Comeback
There have been a number of major announcements coming out of the restaurant industry lately, but perhaps no recent fast food news has made a bigger splash than the upcoming return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza. The California-based chain left thousands of devoted customers shocked and appalled when it announced in September of 2020 that the cherished entree, a fan-favorite menu item since its debut in 1985, would be no more. The move was deemed the worst decision Taco Bell has made in recent years by loyal Bellheads, many of whom took to social media to beg and plead for the powers that be at Taco Bell to change their minds.
Now, after being absent from the T-bell menu for more than a year and a half, it appears that the higher-ups at the fast food eatery finally caught wind of the uproar caused by the discontinuation of the Mexican-Italian hybrid dish. Taco Bell shared in an April 18 press release that it was bringing back its Mexican Pizza, eliciting plenty of cheers both in real life and online. The chain set May 19 as the date for its return, which, if you haven't been paying attention to your calendar lately, is just three days away. However, some lucky customers will be able to get their hands on a Mexican Pizza before its official comeback on Thursday — here's how.
Taco Bell rewards members can get a Mexican Pizza as early as May 17
It seems like every fast food chain has a loyalty program these days, and for some, going through the process of signing up for each and every one of them can be a bit of a drag. However, foodies who have already enrolled in Taco Bell's rewards program may want to give a shoutout to their past selves for getting a head start on living más, as their membership is the ticket to scoring a Mexican Pizza two days before its official return.
According to the Taco Bell website, customers who have already signed up for its rewards program will be able to get their hands on the returning star of the menu from select Taco Bell restaurants on May 17 and 18. This means that come lunchtime tomorrow, pre-existing members can simply call their local Taco Bell to see if it is one of the participating locations serving up the Mexican Pizza before the May 19 launch date. If it is, they can go ahead and place either an in-store or drive-thru order for the coveted menu item through the chain's app, securing their Mexican Pizza before the rest of the world.
Not yet a member of Taco Bell's rewards program? There's still time to reap the promotion. Just head to the Taco Bell website or download its app, then put in the credentials needed to sign up before 11:59 p.m. PST tonight, and you'll be all set to chow down on a Mexican Pizza for the first time in nearly two years.