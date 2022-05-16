How To Get Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Before Its Official Comeback

It seems like every fast food chain has a loyalty program these days, and for some, going through the process of signing up for each and every one of them can be a bit of a drag. However, foodies who have already enrolled in Taco Bell's rewards program may want to give a shoutout to their past selves for getting a head start on living más, as their membership is the ticket to scoring a Mexican Pizza two days before its official return.

According to the Taco Bell website, customers who have already signed up for its rewards program will be able to get their hands on the returning star of the menu from select Taco Bell restaurants on May 17 and 18. This means that come lunchtime tomorrow, pre-existing members can simply call their local Taco Bell to see if it is one of the participating locations serving up the Mexican Pizza before the May 19 launch date. If it is, they can go ahead and place either an in-store or drive-thru order for the coveted menu item through the chain's app, securing their Mexican Pizza before the rest of the world.

Not yet a member of Taco Bell's rewards program? There's still time to reap the promotion. Just head to the Taco Bell website or download its app, then put in the credentials needed to sign up before 11:59 p.m. PST tonight, and you'll be all set to chow down on a Mexican Pizza for the first time in nearly two years.