The New York Restaurant Michael Symon Wants To Open

Let's be honest, being a celebrity sounds kind of exhausting. You work and you work and you work, but your fans, agents, and perhaps family, too, still want more. Take Michael Symon for instance. He's the star of his own show on Food Network, "Throwdown With Michael Symon," he's appeared countless times on other popular shows like "Chopped" and "Iron Chef," he's a grandfather, and, to further add to his impressive resume, Symon just re-opened his Vegas casino restaurant. But fans on Twitter aren't satisfied. That is if we're to go by at least one of their suggestions for the star chef.

"If you & Ms Mabel could open another restaurant on the northeast end of Long Island NY, you would both lose your mind when you saw all of the diehard Long Islanders eating with endless smiles," the tweet reads. Many celebrities would probably ignore these random social media comments from fans, but Michael Symon did not. He did respond to his fan, and he actually shared what his dream Long Island restaurant would look like.