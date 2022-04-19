Here's When Michael Symon Will Re-Open His Vegas Casino Restaurant

Chef Michael Symon may be known by most people as a television chef, appearing on various cooking competition shows and starring in his own, "Throwdown with Michael Symon." But before he became famous for television, Symon was known as a restaurateur and chef. At one time, he had 21 restaurants under his belt, but in recent years, Symon has closed many of his restaurants. One restaurant that he had closed was his Las Vegas outpost of Mabel's BBQ, at the Palms Casino Resort. But fans of barbecue and Vegas might be happy to hear that Mabel's BBQ was only temporarily closed, and Symon recently announced that it is re-opening (via Instagram).

According to the Mabel's BBQ website, the Cleveland-style barbecue restaurant is known for its Bertman's Ballpark Mustard-infused barbecue sauce that's seasoned with Eastern European spices. Mabel's BBQ at the Palms closed in 2020 when the casino itself shut down. Then, Palms was sold to a new owner, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (via Shelter Realty), and according to the Palms Instagram account, the casino and resort will finally re-open on April 27, 2022. But what about Mabel's BBQ?