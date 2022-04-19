Here's When Michael Symon Will Re-Open His Vegas Casino Restaurant
Chef Michael Symon may be known by most people as a television chef, appearing on various cooking competition shows and starring in his own, "Throwdown with Michael Symon." But before he became famous for television, Symon was known as a restaurateur and chef. At one time, he had 21 restaurants under his belt, but in recent years, Symon has closed many of his restaurants. One restaurant that he had closed was his Las Vegas outpost of Mabel's BBQ, at the Palms Casino Resort. But fans of barbecue and Vegas might be happy to hear that Mabel's BBQ was only temporarily closed, and Symon recently announced that it is re-opening (via Instagram).
According to the Mabel's BBQ website, the Cleveland-style barbecue restaurant is known for its Bertman's Ballpark Mustard-infused barbecue sauce that's seasoned with Eastern European spices. Mabel's BBQ at the Palms closed in 2020 when the casino itself shut down. Then, Palms was sold to a new owner, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (via Shelter Realty), and according to the Palms Instagram account, the casino and resort will finally re-open on April 27, 2022. But what about Mabel's BBQ?
When does Mabel's BBQ re-open?
While the Palms Casino Resort website doesn't mention an exact date that Mabel's BBQ will be opening, the restaurant and Michael Symon's Instagram accounts jointly announced that Mabel's BBQ is re-opening one day after the relaunch of the casino on April 28, 2022 (via Instagram).
What can fans expect at the barbecue restaurant? According to the social media post, the restaurant is "bringing back the favorites + some new menu items." If the menu is anything like the Cleveland location of Symon's restaurant, diners can expect to feast on meaty items like smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and a whole host of decadent sides (via Mabel's BBQ). The Palms general manager said that dining at Mabel's BBQ in Cleveland was an "unforgettable experience," and surely barbecue lovers are hoping to have the same sort of meal at the re-opened location at the Palms Casino Resort (via Las Vegas Review-Journal).