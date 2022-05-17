The Major Healthcare Change Starbucks Just Made For Its Employees

Starbucks has repeatedly denied allegations of union-busting, but the coffee giant continues to oppose nationwide unionization efforts among its workers by filing complaints and disciplining pro-union employees (over a dozen of whom have been fired since February, per Vice). A group of Starbucks workers told The Washington Post that unionization brings the promise of financial security, while others told Forbes that unions would allow them to have "a voice at the table," adding that they "just [don't] feel appreciated or valued."

Despite all the tension between Starbucks and its baristas, some people give the chain points for its healthcare plan. The brand claims on its website that it was "among the first companies to offer comprehensive health benefits and equity to those who work just 20 hours or more a week." Following the viral leak of a Supreme Court draft revealing a proposal to overturn Roe v. Wade, Starbucks sent a letter to its workers announcing a major update to its U.S. healthcare benefit — one that champions both abortion rights and gender affirmation.