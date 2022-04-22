The Real Reason Starbucks Just Filed Complaints Against Unionizing

According to Food & Wine, Starbucks claims that union organizers have been intimidating and bullying employees into joining the emerging unions in Denver and Phoenix. One Starbucks VP even claimed that some individuals sought help from corporate staff over the alleged intimidations. Per Fox Business, Starbucks additionally suggested that the intimidation tactics have been affecting customers' experience, particularly people patronizing the stores seeking to unionize.

Member of the Starbucks Workers Union have a different standpoint on the issue. They issued a statement to Food & Wine calling out the cafe chain's corporate management, who they say is waging "war against its own partners." "It takes a lot of gall for a company that's launched one of the most aggressive and intense anti-union campaigns in modern history to file these charges," the statement read, adding that the legal action seems to show a sense of "desperation" from Starbucks higher-ups.

The coffee chain has also made it clear that it remains open to filing more complaints aimed at other metro areas who Starbucks believes might engage in allegedly similar bullying tactics. The company has framed this legal action as a way of protecting all of their employees, no matter how they may vote on joining the union. In the meantime, The Starbucks Workers Union has held its ground. Considering that only two out of the 26 stores who have thus far voted to unionize voted no, things might be looking hopeful for organizing at Starbucks.