What We Know About Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce From Tom Vitale

Though Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale legally separated in November, they weren't officially divorced. However, on Thursday, May 12, Bertinelli filed an "amended petition" to the existing separation agreement, asking for a full divorce due to what she called irreconcilable differences (via People). This won't be too surprising to those familiar with the couple. Even though they didn't file for legal separation until 2021, ET Online notes they had been separated for almost a full year beforehand. Bertinelli talked at length about how they grew apart in her autobiography "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today," even saying that their marital troubles began nearly half a decade before their initial decision to split (via USA Today). Considering that's about half of the time they were married, it seems like the couple did take several years to try to work through their incompatibilities before deciding to divorce.

Bertinelli has been through a lot lately. But though some concerned fans on Instagram reached out to the star the day the news broke, Bertinelli responded that she was just having a "very bad day." "Sometimes we have bad days," she added, "and then we get over them, and then there's a good day... So I'm looking forward to the good day."