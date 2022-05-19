Here's When You Can Get Your Hands On One Of Burger King's New Breakfast Melts

Back in 2018, Burger King took a detour from its usual focus on new product development and menu innovation in favor of significant upgrades to infrastructure in an effort to keep up with McDonald's and other competitors in the fast food universe, vis a vis in ordering and delivery technology (per CNN). Never mind that menu innovation had historically been key to Burger King's popularity, per retail analyst Neil Saunders of GlobalData Retail (via CNN). Not surprisingly, Burger King, which was already behind the digitization 8-ball, lost popularity among customers, falling behind Wendy's as McDonald's number one competitor for fast food chain dominance in mid-2021 (per Forbes).

In 2022, however, Burger King has once again been throwing its weight into coming up with new menu items, one after the other, in quick succession. Recently, Burger King came out with a Whopper in the form of a classic diner patty melt in not one, but three, iterations. Riding on the coattails of that successful riff on the ever-popular Whopper (per Fansided), Burger King is now riffing on the melt format, itself, slotting it in for breakfast in the form of Cheesy Breakfast Melts, according to a statement sent to Mashed from Burger King.

Featuring three different breakfast meats and all the cheese that the term "melt" would seem to imply, Burger King's Cheesy Breakfast melts look promising and definitely cheesy. Here's when and where you can get your hands on one.