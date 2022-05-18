Alton Brown Just Hilariously Trolled A Food Network Mistake

They say you shouldn't bite the hand that feeds you, but there's nothing in the phrase about trolling the hand on Twitter, which is exactly what Alton Brown did to Food Network this week. Taking to his account on Monday, May 17, the chef shared a screenshot of an email he received from the cable network alerting him that his Food Network Kitchen Premium Subscription trial would soon be coming to an end and that he would be charged $47.99 for the service — on October 20, 2099. Never one to miss an opportunity for a hilarious quip, Brown tweeted in response, "Hey, @FoodNetwork, thanks for giving me some time to think it over. #2099."

Fans had a hilarious response to the "Quarantine Quitchen" host's expert-level trolling, which one person deemed was "funny stuff." Twitter user @rAdelaidegrl advised Brown to mark the date in his calendar because "it'll arrive before you know it," while @MoparHawk jokingly said they hoped that Food Network would send the chef "a reminder email in 2098."

Many questioned why Brown was having to pay for the Food Network subscription service in the first place, considering how much of his career was with the company. However, considering he won't be charged a fee for it for another 77 years, it seems he is, in fact, getting it at no charge, leading @SherylAppleon to ask, "How do I get that kind of extension?" Hopefully Brown shares the answer because we'd like to know, too.