Get Ready To Watch The Fab Five Eat Their Way Through NoLa In Queer Eye Season 7

Since Antoni Porowski is the Fab 5's resident food and wine expert, food is incorporated into every episode of "Queer Eye." Porowski often takes the "hero" from each episode to a local spot to teach them a new dish or skill. In Season 6's premiere, for example, the cookbook author takes Chris Baker to the gluten-free cafe inside of Alive + Well to learn how to make "protein-dense smoothies" (via Eater).

Keeping the past seasons of the show in mind, Eater New Orleans predicts that the Fab 5 will visit a mix of classic Creole restaurants and more modern destinations. Creole institution Dooky Chase, from the late chef and activist Leah Chase, made the list since it is a great starting point to get a feel for and understand the city. A more modern destination would be Baldwin & Co, which is a joint bookstore and coffee shop owned by NoLa local DJ Johnson. The shop has been open for about a year and celebrates Black authors.

According to Time Out, other notable restaurants in NoLa that could be featured include Mother's Restaurant, Willie Mae's Scotch House, Cafe du Monde, and Napoleon House. Even if the show does not visit any of the spots on this list, they normally do a great job of showcasing the diversity and variety available in the city, so we are looking forward to watching it. Nevertheless, what we don't know about Porowski may simply be how he chooses which restaurants to feature.

Finally, if you know someone near NoLa who could be a fit for the makeover of a lifetime, email QEcasting@itv.com.