The New Carl's Jr. 'Primal Menu' Will Satisfy A Jurassic Appetite

There's a theory that every sip of water you take has passed through the body of a dinosaur that walked the earth over 65 million years ago. Our fascination with our scaly predecessors has made them subjects of natural history museums, video games, and a splashy roller coaster ride at Universal Studios Orlando — the latter of which is inspired by the multi-billion-dollar "Jurassic Park" franchise that's been churning out dino action since 1993. In anticipation of "Jurassic World Dominion," the franchise's final installment that hits theaters nationwide on June 10, fast food chains Carl's Jr. and Hardee's have teamed up with Universal Studios to unleash a menu "for humans and dinosaurs alike," per a Wednesday announcement from PR Newswire.

The Primal Menu comes on the heels of some major exterior glow-ups at Hardee's And Carl's, Jr.'s restaurants. According to Forbes, these changes are only the tip of the iceberg for what parent company CKE Restaurant Holdings estimates to be a six-year process. What better way for the chains to kick off their transformation than by appealing to dino fanatics awaiting the buzzy "Jurassic" finale? Here's what to expect from their "meatiest burgers, burritos, and biscuits to date."