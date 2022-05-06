How Inflation Is Hurting Already-Strained Food Banks

Inflation affects every aspect of life, and anyone who has hit up a grocery store has witnessed this price fluctuation in action. According to USA Today, rising food prices mean that shoppers have to make tough choices when it comes to what to buy, and many opt for cheaper, less healthy options when they hit the grocery store. An increase in food costs extends far beyond America, too. Food prices also continue to climb across the world, and as a result, more and more populations face food insecurity due to scarcity and new food deserts, with no area able to completely escape the problem (via American University). Inflation may make restaurants seem worse now, too.

Some folks are trying to stave off the effects of food insecurity. NPR reports that one food support group in Alabama started off servicing children and families in need, but they have started to encounter problems due to rising food prices. Traditionally, the group collects food from grocery stores that are approaching their expiration dates, but have started to encounter problems collecting produce and have had issues delivering balanced meals to those in need. An increase in food prices also mirrors higher rents, prices of gas, and much more, putting many families in particularly precarious situations. While the Alabama charity continues to provide what they can, food banks around the nation face a similar crisis.