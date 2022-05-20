Jenny Slate Reveals What Drew Her To Work With Tillamook On Its Latest Campaign - Exclusive

Summers during the COVID-19 pandemic have included drive-in theater visits, relying on food delivery services more than ever, and turning to art — music, films, and TV, to name a few — to pass the time and find solace. Summer 2022, on the other hand, is for Jenny Slate and a plentitude of ice cream. In fact, the two go hand in hand, with the "Obvious Child" star partnering with Oregon's premier creamery, Tillamook.

We know Slate for her work on "Zootopia" and "Big Mouth," but it turns out that the comedian is also fond of dessert. In an exclusive interview with The List, one of our sister sites, she revealed that she's "kind of selective with [her] treats," though she's "an everything person," not just a dessert person. This also means being "picky" about working with brands because she wants to only endorse companies and products she really likes.

If her stamp of approval for Tillamook isn't enough, you should know that the renowned dairy company has launched full throttle into its Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream, which sees Tillamook advocating for people across the nation to share its luscious products with friends, family, and more. It's also hosting giveaways on its social media channels. Who wouldn't want to work with a company focused on community — and whose products also walk the walk?

While there are many things to love about this creamery – every Tillamook ice cream flavor is extra creamy, as the company uses more cream than the industry standard — Slate ultimately revealed to The List what drew her to work with it.