Costco Fans Are So Excited For Its Returning Snickerdoodle Treat

Once upon a time, in the year 2021, Costco introduced a mouthwatering new treat that caught a few shoppers' eyes. Sitting in the bakery section at the beloved grocer was a six-pack of Mini Snickerdoodle Cakes — and yes, they were just as delicious as the sound. "It was like a super MOIST coffee cake with a [cinnamon] cream cheese frosting. Would highly recommend," Reddit user u/AnonymousRedditor said of the sugary baked good when it debuted last fall, while u/Thisbestbegood rated it a 10 out of 10.

Sadly, the snickerdoodle cookie-inspired delicacy was only available in a select few Costco locations, and, making matters worse, they were only available for a limited time. Per Eat This, Not That!, the plastic clamshell-encased Mini Snickerdoodle Cakes disappeared from stores by the end of October, leaving the lucky shoppers that were able to try them during their short run in the Costco bakery with nothing but fond memories to look back on.

Now, nearly seven months later, we're excited to share that the half-pound cakes have made a triumphant return to Costco warehouses, and shoppers couldn't be more thrilled. The news has been shared by a number of Costco fan Instagram accounts including @costcohotfinds, who alerted their followers of the seasonal treat's comeback in a post this week — and it's been generating some serious buzz.