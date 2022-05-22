USDA Warns Public About Possibly Undercooked Ham Sold At Walmart
Warmer weather means more time outdoors, and that means family picnics with delicious salads and sandwiches. However, if you are fan of ham sandwiches and shop at Walmart, you may want to check your refrigerator to see if you have any Great Value Black Forest Ham produced by Plumrose USA. According to an announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, this ready-to-eat cooked and sliced ham may not actually be fully cooked. While the USDA's food safety arm has not issued a full court press recall, the government agency has issued a public health alert. What does this mean?
The USDA shared that Plumrose alerted the agency to this potential problem after doing an investigation of their own and discovering that the product might be undercooked. The announcement notes that these packages of ham originated in Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, and the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging people to check their freezers and refrigerators to see if they have any packages of this ham. Here's what we do know about the product in question.
Eating undercooked ham could make you sick
Per the USDA's announcement, this ready-to-eat ham found at Walmart is sold in 1-lb. resealable plastic packages. The package reads: "Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added" with a "BEST IF USED BY 07/15/22" date. If you can't find the use by date, check for the USDA's mark of inspection, which will say EST. 26C. The release goes on to explain that this product didn't require a recall because producers do not believe it is still available for purchase.
While there have not been any reports of anyone becoming ill from consuming this product, Healthline explains that if you eat raw or undercooked pork, it could result in contracting trichinella spirals or pork tapeworms. These parasites are so small, you cannot see them with the naked eye. However, your stomach will definitely feel it. The site reveals you could experience "nausea, abdominal cramps, and, later, muscle pains, facial swelling, and high fever." Those who become infected generally experience these symptoms within five days of eating the contaminated pork. If you find that you do have some of this ready-to-eat ham made by Plumrose USA in your house, the USDA recommends tossing it in the trash.