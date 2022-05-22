USDA Warns Public About Possibly Undercooked Ham Sold At Walmart

Warmer weather means more time outdoors, and that means family picnics with delicious salads and sandwiches. However, if you are fan of ham sandwiches and shop at Walmart, you may want to check your refrigerator to see if you have any Great Value Black Forest Ham produced by Plumrose USA. According to an announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, this ready-to-eat cooked and sliced ham may not actually be fully cooked. While the USDA's food safety arm has not issued a full court press recall, the government agency has issued a public health alert. What does this mean?

The USDA shared that Plumrose alerted the agency to this potential problem after doing an investigation of their own and discovering that the product might be undercooked. The announcement notes that these packages of ham originated in Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, and the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging people to check their freezers and refrigerators to see if they have any packages of this ham. Here's what we do know about the product in question.