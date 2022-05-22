Miller Lite Is Celebrating Pride Month With A New Book

Although it can feel like brands are just now jumping on the Pride Month bandwagon, Miller Lite has actively been supporting the LGBTQ+ community since the 1970s when the brand was one of the sponsors of the Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco. Moreover, the popular beer brand was a welcome presence at Pride events in New York City during the '90s and led the charge in offering "same-sex domestic partner benefits" starting in 2000 (via PR Newswire). In 2017, Miller Lite partnered with the Equality Federation, which is an "advocacy accelerator rooted in social justice, building power in our network of state-based lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) advocacy organizations," per the Equality Federation's official website.

This partnership led to the launch of Miller Lite's Open & Proud program, which hosts "town hall events" to get feedback from the LGBTQ+ community on how bars can improve and uses that feedback to create training materials for bars to be more inclusive spaces (via PR Newswire). To kick off the launch of this program, Miller Lite donated $250,000 to the Equality Federation. This may not be any of the surprising reasons Miller Lite trends on Twitter sometimes, but it's newsworthy nonetheless.

This year, just in time for Pride Month, the brand has another exciting announcement.