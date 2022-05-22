Finland Has Just Released This Specialty Themed Beer

Tensions are high across Europe, and this is especially true in Finland. Though located on the Scandinavian peninsula, far north of the war raging in Ukraine, Finland is also Russia's next-door neighbor, and that still might be a little too close for comfort when it comes to the war in Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken up the European continent in ways not seen since World War II, which is perhaps the reason that Finland and Sweden, formerly ensconced happily outside of NATO territory, put in their bids to join the alliance on May 18.

It's pretty clear where Russia stands on the Nordic countries' recent applications. Ahead of its bid for NATO membership, Moscow warned Finland that abandoning its neutrality and joining forces with the organization designed to balance the former Soviet Union's power would come with "consequences," according to Reuters. Finland's border with Russia is over 800 miles long, and the expansion of NATO was one of the reasons Russian President Vladimir Putin cited for invading Ukraine in the first place.

Despite the risk, the majority of Finns wholeheartedly support the idea of NATO membership and, according to one Finnish brewery, submitting their application is cause for a celebration of the beer variety (via The Washington Post). And while you may have seen themed beers before — remember Delaware's Joe Biden beer? — you definitely haven't seen anything like this.