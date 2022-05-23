Why Kraft Wants To Give You A 'Mayo Reading' For Mercury Retrograde

Some people tell their fortunes by reading tea leaves and coffee grounds. Others burn fresh herbs, while there are those that like using fruit like coconuts, apples, and oranges, per Keen. But for those of you who want to try something beyond the traditional, Kraft Mayonnaise is hoping you'll consider using the condiment as a mirror into your inner soul as Mercury goes into retrograde, per Food and Wine.

Science geeks will buy into the explanation that the event, which takes place four times in 2022 per Almanac, is an optical illusion that appears to show that Mercury has suddenly changed course and is tracking backward. But as far as astrology experts are concerned, because Mercury rules communication and travel, retrograde may throw things in disarray such as any and all forms of correspondence and any travel plans you might have made without checking Mercury's orbital paths first.

So where does Kraft fit into all this? The brand is offering fans a chance to keep calm and carry on: Comedian David Ebert will help them learn a bit more about themselves by doing mayo readings. As Kraft puts it, the mayo readings are a way "to smooth things over this mercury retrograde," per Twitter.