What Guests Ate At Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Pre-Wedding Lunch

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and their families ate like royalty at a pre-wedding lunch on the Italian Riviera last week, according to People. They gathered on Saturday in Portofino, Italy to celebrate the next day's nuptials against the mountains in a fishing village called San Frutuoso, which can only be accessed by boat or via the trails of Portofino Park. One thing's for sure: The special lunch was sure to be a far cry from Travis Barker's gas station snack picks.

The Kardashian family is no stranger to lavish treatment and over-the-top celebrations like this one. Khoe Kardashian posted photos of the boat trip over to the village on Instagram, showing off her outfit and the picturesque location. The pair wore all back Dolce and Gabanna as they also participated in a blessing in scenic Portofino.

Kardashian and Barker got married after the lunch on Sunday in a villa owned by Dolce and Gabanna called L'Olivetta, People reported. This was the couple's third wedding to commemorate their vows. The official date of their marriage was May 15, per USA Today.