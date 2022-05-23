What Guests Ate At Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Pre-Wedding Lunch
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and their families ate like royalty at a pre-wedding lunch on the Italian Riviera last week, according to People. They gathered on Saturday in Portofino, Italy to celebrate the next day's nuptials against the mountains in a fishing village called San Frutuoso, which can only be accessed by boat or via the trails of Portofino Park. One thing's for sure: The special lunch was sure to be a far cry from Travis Barker's gas station snack picks.
The Kardashian family is no stranger to lavish treatment and over-the-top celebrations like this one. Khoe Kardashian posted photos of the boat trip over to the village on Instagram, showing off her outfit and the picturesque location. The pair wore all back Dolce and Gabanna as they also participated in a blessing in scenic Portofino.
Kardashian and Barker got married after the lunch on Sunday in a villa owned by Dolce and Gabanna called L'Olivetta, People reported. This was the couple's third wedding to commemorate their vows. The official date of their marriage was May 15, per USA Today.
The families ate like Italians
The Kardashians celebrated the wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker in opulent style on Saturday. Kourtney, 43, Barker, 46, and their families were presented with an Italian feast in Portofino, Italy, to celebrate the couple's marriage, which took place in an extravagant ceremony the next day.
According to the photos posted on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram story, the occasion was an elegant affair. People reported that the lavish party featured ornate blue and white patterned tablecloths, adorned with white flowers as centerpieces and arrangements of lemons. The group ate from a selection of classic Italian dishes. Barker's daughter, Alabama, posted a video of some of the items that the crew indulged in on her Instagram story, showing off her meal. She appears to have eaten Cacio E Pepe, a pasta dish featuring black pepper and Romano cheese, focaccia bread, and an array of fruits.