The Internet Isn't Impressed With Taco Bell's New Mexican Pizza — Here's Why

It's a warm summer evening in 1985. You and your buddies are in your Honda Accord, Eurythmics blaring over the radio while you all debate what you want to eat. Pizza? Mexican? The debate doesn't go on for long when your friend mentions that they've been eager to try this "Mexican Pizza" they heard Taco Bell started selling a few months back. It's apparently a flat taco shell covered in ground beef and refried beans, topped with another shell and finished with melted cheese, tomatoes, and special sauce.

Formerly advertised as the Pizzazz Pizza, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was the chain's answer to competing pizza joints. While tacos and pizza were admittedly a pretty unconventional combination (especially in the '80s), Taco Bell's version of the Italian dish took off, especially among the South Asian American costumers who made up a good percentage of the item's fanbase, according to The Takeout. The beloved item remained a favorite on the Taco Bell menu until 2020, when the company pulled it from production in an effort to streamline its offerings (via CNN). As fans of the chain may know, this piece of '80s nostalgia finally made its return on May 19 — but not without some criticism.