Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out About The Return Of Its Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

The rich, delectable dessert we call cheesecake has been around for 4,000 years. It turns out that even the Ancient Greeks didn't want to live without the tasty blend of cheese and sugar, so they created it on the island of Samos using just three ingredients: honey, cheese, and wheat, according to Cheesecake.com. The original cheesecake recipe is believed to have been written down in 230 A.D., over 2,000 years after the cake's invention, by the Greek writer Athenaeus.

Now, there are an untold number of different cheesecake varieties out there, from New York-style to no-bake to vegan. Plus, cheesecake flavor has been added to countless desserts, like cupcakes and ice cream. Clearly, the treat is a hit, evidenced even more so by this week's chatter on social media, which is seeing Trader Joe's fans celebrating the return of one of their favorite cheesecake-flavored desserts. The chain's wildly popular Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream has come back to freezers in time for summer, and shoppers can't seem to contain their excitement.