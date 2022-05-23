Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out About The Return Of Its Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
The rich, delectable dessert we call cheesecake has been around for 4,000 years. It turns out that even the Ancient Greeks didn't want to live without the tasty blend of cheese and sugar, so they created it on the island of Samos using just three ingredients: honey, cheese, and wheat, according to Cheesecake.com. The original cheesecake recipe is believed to have been written down in 230 A.D., over 2,000 years after the cake's invention, by the Greek writer Athenaeus.
Now, there are an untold number of different cheesecake varieties out there, from New York-style to no-bake to vegan. Plus, cheesecake flavor has been added to countless desserts, like cupcakes and ice cream. Clearly, the treat is a hit, evidenced even more so by this week's chatter on social media, which is seeing Trader Joe's fans celebrating the return of one of their favorite cheesecake-flavored desserts. The chain's wildly popular Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream has come back to freezers in time for summer, and shoppers can't seem to contain their excitement.
Some fans say this is their favorite ice cream ever
This newly returned ice cream features a sweet cream base combined with pieces of real cheesecake and a sweet swirl made with five different berries: whole blueberries, elderberry juice concentrate, and a puree of raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries, according to the Trader Joe's website. This cheesecake-inspired creation seems to turn heads every time it returns to stores, and this year is no exception. TJ's fan @traderjoeslist recently took to Instagram to alert their followers about the Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream's arrival, calling it "probably the BEST ice cream to land at #traderjoes" and giving it a 10 out of 10 rating.
The user's followers seemed to be on the same page. "I saw this today and almost started crying tears of joy!" @rachel__gabrielle replied. "Time to buy 10," joked another follower. "Insanely delicious. Needs to be BIGGER," @nour.gram wrote, while another user called it "the best ice cream I've ever had!!!!" User @marycatherinega agreed, "This is literally my favorite ice cream on the planet." Based on these responses, it seems many fans will be stocking their freezers with this popular treat for the summer.