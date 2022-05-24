Kanye Just Dropped Some Major McDonald's News

Seems like the king is back, just in time for summer. The last time we heard from Kanye West, he was dropping news on Instagram about his Stem Player, which has his latest album "Donda 2" on it. At the same time, he was also blasting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, which got Ye suspended from the popular social media platform in March (per BuzzFeed.News). The famous Grammy-winning rapper is also an entrepreneur who is well-known for his fashion brand Yeezy, characterized by the minimalistic design of shoes and clothing.

And now, according to TMZ, after a few months of radio silence, Ye is back on Instagram with a new post that has surprised all of his fans –- his new entrepreneurial adventure is once again related to the fast-food giant McDonald's. The last time Ye had worked with McDonald's was for a Super Bowl 2022 commercial in which he popped out of a tank-like black vehicle at the McDonald's drive-thru to order the food with the indecisive line "Hey, can I get uhhhh...?" And in 2020, West wrote a unique poem about McDonald's for fellow rapper Frank Ocean's magazine (via Billboard). But his newest venture with McDonald's is neither a poem nor a commercial.