Oreo Just Teased Fans With A Potential New Flavor Combination

If there's one thing that Oreo likes more than making its iconic chocolate cookie sandwich, it's coming up with limited-edition flavors and thrilling collaborations that leave fans in a constant whirlwind. A 2020 New York Times article observed that since the release of the Birthday Cake Oreo way back in 2012, which was to mark 100 years of the original cookie, Oreo has released 65 new flavors, each pushing the boundaries of what the classic cookie sandwich could be. According to the senior director of Oreo, Justin Parnell, there's a surprising reason for this constant innovation: New and seasonal flavors are launched because they tend to boost the sales of the classic chocolate and vanilla Oreo.

Oreo's track record has shown, however, that the brand loves to tease its fans leading up to the launch of a new flavor even more. People who follow Oreo on social media might remember the conspicuous video that was posted to hint at the cookie's collaboration with Pokemon. More recently, the cookie maker kept fans on their toes before announcing the launch of two new flavors that were set to hit the shelves at the beginning of this year.

Now, Oreo is back with its fan-teasing shenanigans about another mystifying collab. Dropping hints on Twitter on May 22 and May 23, Oreo indicated that the newest addition to its sweet cookie could be a salty one. As always, fans have theories.