How To Get A Free Burger At Wendy's For National Hamburger Day

With Memorial Day right around the corner, many people are looking forward to heading outside and firing up the grill to kick off the summer. The long weekend marks the official start of cookout season, which is more than fitting considering the fact that May also plays host to National Hamburger Month. And as if that wasn't already a sign that the stars are aligned during the fifth month of the year, the culmination of the 31-day celebration of the succulent handheld falls over Memorial Day weekend. This Saturday, May 28 marks National Hamburger Day (not to be confused with National Cheeseburger Day on September 18), so if you haven't yet indulged in a sizzling beef patty stacked in between two buns, this weekend may be the perfect opportunity to finally chow down.

No need to rearrange your plans and move your Memorial Day cookout from Monday to Saturday, either, as National Today says that heading to the drive-thru of your favorite burger-slinging fast-food chain is a perfectly acceptable way to honor the food holiday. Even better, if your favorite fast-food chain happens to be Wendy's, you have the opportunity to celebrate with one of the eatery's iconic square burgers at no cost. According to Thrillist, America's third-favorite hamburger joint is doling out free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers as part of this year's National Hamburger Day festivities. Here's how to get yours.