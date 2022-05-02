Wendy's Has A Sweet $1 Deal For National Hamburger Month

In the 1994 book, "The Primal Cheeseburger," author Elizabeth Rozin declared, "If the melting pot exists, the cheeseburger may well be its most palpable product; to take a bite of it is to take a bite of history." But even without the dairy topping, a hamburger is a bite of history worth savoring. According to National Today, the sandwich originated from a snack called a Hamburgh sausage that resembled a meatball and came with bread. The modern image of this dish stems back to the 1904 World's Fair, where hamburgers appeared as a novelty food. Later, they were formalized by White Castle.

May has been designated National Hamburger Month, and chains like Dairy Queen, Jack in the Box, and Ruby Tuesday take part in the celebration. All-things-burger will also get spotlighted on National Hamburger Day, which falls on May 28. Various chains join in the May celebrations, including Ruby Tuesday, Jack in the Box, Fatburger, and of course, Wendy's. The beef-house that Dave Thomas built has an offer that promises to get a hamburger into the hands of anyone who has a dollar to spare – well, technically more than a dollar.