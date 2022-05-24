Checker's And Rally's Chicken Sandwich Just Got A Bigger-Than-Ever Flavor Upgrade

If you live in one state, you might know it as Checker's Drive-In. In another state, you may call it Rally's Hamburgers. According to Checker's and Rally's management, the only real difference between these two restaurants is the name; everything else, down to the menu, is the same no matter where you go. This means that, if you live in a state that calls Rally's Checker's or a state that calls Checker's Rally's, you'll still be able to get everything from a Big Buford burger to the chain's famous seasoned fries.

Aside from the somewhat confusing name scheme, Checker's and Rally's is also known for their pretty bold — and pretty big — menu offerings. In November 2021, the chain released a limited-time Big Buford topped with bacon and soaked in a garlic-parmesan sauce (via PR Newswire). For example, even earlier in 2017, Checker's and Rally's offered a hamburger topped with mozzarella sticks and marinara sauce alongside a chicken parmesan sandwich (via Brand Eating).

Now, it appears that the company is plunging head-long into upgrading its chicken sandwich, including giving it a name as huge as the burger itself.