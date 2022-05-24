The Popular Food Brand That Just Named Kim Kardashian Its 'Chief Taste Consultant'

In a promo post on her Instagram page, Kim Kardashian mentions how inspired she is by Beyond Meat and their mission, announcing her new title as their "Chief Taste Consultant." Details seem to be hush, hush for now, but for those looking to hear about it first, they can sign up on Beyond Meat's website for news and some exclusive deals. If nothing else, your initial sign-up will get you a special offer from Kim and her collaborator, Beyond Meat.

In her video, Kardashian notes, "I believe so much in the mission of Beyond that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset — my taste." She goes on to talk a bit about the meat, praising its "amazingly delicious" flavor and "better for you and better for the planet" formula. Her fans could not be more excited about the collaboration, with one saying, "I'm Beyond proud of this," and another noting how happy they are to see Kardashian "fronting plant-based alternatives."