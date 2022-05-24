Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Debating Which Yogurt Pretzels Are Tastier

There is just something uniquely delicious about yogurt-covered pretzels. The snack is the perfect blend of salty, crunchy, and sweet, and the best part is that they come in a wide variety of different flavors. While there is no shortage of snack brands out there, Trader Joe's seems to be turning heads this year with its selection of yogurt-covered pretzels. And they aren't just sticking with your grandmother's pretzel flavors. The grocery chain recently released new ube covered pretzels, which feature salty, fun-sized pretzels covered in an eye-catching, bright purple ube yogurt coating (via What's Good At Trader Joe's).

Ube is a sweet purple yam that is popular in a number of Southeast Asian desserts, according to Eating Well. And now, it appears the ube craze has reached this part of the world, particularly on Trader Joe's shelves.

The popular Instagram account @traderjoeslist recently made a post alerting its followers to the arrival of the colorful new snack, joking, "Did you hear that noise? I think the internet just broke over these! I can not wait to try them!!" Many of its followers couldn't contain their excitement over the exciting new flavor. "MUST GET THESE," @peaceteagee replied, while another follower raved, "They're delicious!!! That easily addictive sweet salty crunchy combo."

"Puts my calendar to OOO just to make an emergency trip to TJs tomorrow morning to snag these," wrote another user. But which one is the clear favorite?