Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Ube-Covered Pretzels

Though it's been a staple of Southeast Asian and Filipino cuisine for centuries, ube is still riding its first big popularity wave in the States, and for good reason. The marvelously purple, sugary yam lends a uniquely nutty flavor to desserts like ice cream and cheesecake, and its vibrant color triggers a delightful synesthesia of taste, smell, and sight. If you've spent time in the Philippines, you've probably seen the sweet vegetable in traditional applications like ube halaya, which Serious Eats defines as "a sweetened spread made from ube, butter, sugar, and a combination of evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, or coconut milk." The condiment is the main star of halo-halo, another popular Filipino dessert that layers sweetened shaved ice with condensed milk and add-ons like mochi and fruit, served like a sundae in a tall glass with a long spoon.

These days, it's safe to say that ube has surpassed its trial-run period and graduated to a full-time resident of global food retailers. It certainly has a huge following at Trader Joe's, which has taken to stocking all sorts of buzzy ube treats in recent years. Thrillist once deemed it "impossible to track down" the grocery chain's ube products, which all started with an ube ice cream that hit the TJ's freezer section in 2019. The store has since introduced limited-time gems like ube tea cookies, as well as new ube-covered pretzels — which are already an Instagram hit.