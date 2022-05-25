Aldi Shoppers Are Thirsty For Its New Margarita Popsicles

Temperatures are rising, summer breaks are underway, and weekends are filled with smoky BBQs, beach days, and bonfire evenings. All of this means one thing: Summer treats have taken over the supermarket aisles right now and it's time for iced coffees, bottled cocktails, cold beverages, and all-things-barbecue to reign.

It seems one popular grocer has already gotten the summer memo. Instagram accounts dedicated to sharing Aldi's newest offerings with the rest of the world have already spotted exciting frozen treats at the supermarket chain. According to @aldifavoritefinds and @ohheyaldi, s'mores flavored iced coffees, non-dairy ice cream tubs and bars, coffee-flavored sparkling waters, boxes of hard seltzers, bottled mimosas, and cocktails in all sorts of fruity flavors fitting of summer are only a hint of all that Aldi has in store for shoppers.

Now, @aldi.mademedoit has more joyous news to share — boozy popsicles are making the rounds once again just in time for summer! Sharing an image of the 12-pack popsicle box of frozen margaritas, the caption said, "these scream eat me by the pool on a pool float this summer." And as it turns out, fans couldn't agree more!