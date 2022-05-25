Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.

That's a lot of beverages. Especially when you consider that, per the Washington Post, most plastic winds up in landfills. Citing numbers from 2017, the news outlet explained that most people in the U.S. contribute about 100 plastic bottles to these garbage dumps and it's simply an unsustainable practice. Numbers like these have led the beverage company to re-examine and reimagine their products' packaging and impact on the environment. In 2018, Coca-Cola announced a goal of collecting and recycling what amounts to every bottle or can they sell by 2030. But realizing that there are other steps they can take in the interim, the soft drink makers announced they are making alterations to the way its bottles are produced by adding a new twist to its classic design.