Here's How You Can Grab 1-800-Flowers' New Pride Month Goodies

Even if gifts are your love language, thinking up the perfect ribbon-wrapped offering to bestow upon your loved ones can take a shocking amount of forethought. To save us from this happy conundrum, purveyors of gift baskets do the work of assembling various sundries so we don't have to, which is why there are so many of them to choose from — even ones lauded by The New York Times.

Rainbow colorways reign supreme with Pride month just days away, but there may not be enough time to run all over town looking for a ROYGBIV bouquet and bake an array of rainbow desserts in time for the Pride picnic to which you forgot you RSVP'd. If you don't want to order from Edible Arrangements but like the idea of celebrating Pride with flowers and sweets, the gift company 1-800 Flowers might have your back. The brand announced that it's once again partnering with GLAAD for this year's Pride Collection, which features everything from long-stemmed roses to tins of assorted popcorn.