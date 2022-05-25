Starbucks Just Made A Huge Announcement About Its Juice Line

It's no secret that many food-service chains have taken a beating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that doesn't seem to be the case behind Starbucks' latest business decisions. Instead, Starbucks is trying to refocus its brand on its longtime coffee products. According to MarketWatch, the chain is trying to refocus to "better handle increased demand." In addition, they're trying to make the "cafe experience" better for both customers and employees.

This effort can't come a moment too soon for frustrated baristas who've organized efforts to unionize in 19 states in recent months. The movement gained momentum in 2021 when the first Starbucks location voted to unionize, and now about 170 other cafes have either already voted — or are set to vote soon — explains Vox. This is ironic on a national level since unionization in the United States has declined steadily in recent years. The baristas in question are unionizing in an effort to improve working conditions in the cafes, such as better pay, improved safety measures, and increased hours. Here's hoping that this refocus will yield grande improvements for Starbucks workers and customers alike.

But as the coffee chain refocuses, what is it planning to do with its juice line?