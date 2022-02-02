Starbucks' Employee Union Attempts Have Expanded To 19 States

Starbucks typically makes headlines whenever it brings back fan-favorite seasonal items, like the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The coffee chain is also sometimes on the minds of investment followers when it performs well financially. Recently, however, the company has been in the news because many of its employees are making efforts to unionize, in turn spurring accusations that Starbucks is union-busting. Ever since the first Starbucks union formed in Buffalo, New York, in December of 2021, other locations have begun trying to unionize, as well — 54 stores across 19 states, to be exact (via NPR).

Eater reports that multiple Starbucks locations in Illinois have reached out to Workers United to start the unionization process, while stores in Boston, Arizona, and Colorado have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board about organizing. NPR points out that there are nearly 9,000 Starbucks locations across the United States, so there's still a long way to go before a majority of them are staffed by union workers. Still, as more Starbucks stores push to organize, the company at large will have a more difficult time curtailing their efforts.