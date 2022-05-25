Chef Dale Talde Dishes On "All Up In My Grill" Season 2, Goosefeather & More - Exclusive Interview

You are very much known for bringing together all these flavors and ingredients from across different cuisines, and ones that maybe we wouldn't normally think of. Can you explain a little what's behind this eclectic style for you and also what it says about your approach to authenticity?

I grew up in Chicago, in the northwest suburbs, where Korean, Polish, Pakistani, Filipino, Chinese, Bangladesh ... it was like the United Nations. The Filipino club in my school was a 100-something [people] deep. There was the African-American club. I graduated in '96, so think of how progressive this neighborhood was that we had ... all these clubs where people were just trying to embrace their heritage. That's maybe where some of my inspiration [comes from] ... And I like to travel. The food scene in Chicago and here in New York lends itself to being inquisitive about different cultures and foods because it's everywhere, and that's where my style came from.

Authenticity is a super real term, but I look at it from ... what does that mean to you as an individual, as opposed to, what does it mean about cuisine, or the origins of cuisine? I think about what is authentic to me versus even what's going to be authentic to my children, who are half-Korean and half-Filipino; that are going to be raised in the Northeast and living in New Jersey. What does that mean to them? And how do they create authenticity through their experience and where they've been?

That is far more important than when someone says, "Oh, this is my grandmother's recipe from Sardinia and this is how they make this dish." Or, "My parents are from Chiang Mai, and they only make this curry with these ingredients." It's like, well, we're not in Chiang Mai. We are very far from it. I'm inspired by that curry that I saw them make, but how do I make it with what I have available to me now? That's a very real thing.

I know there's people that are like, "Oh, if I don't have these ingredients, I can't make that dish because I'm trying to stay [true] to the authenticity of the dish." Well, why would you stop me from making something if I feel like eating it? You can't replace that item, but you can find substitutions. Necessity is the mother of all invention.

