Gail Simmons Names Her Go-To Fast Food Order - Exclusive

Gail Simmons has eaten some seriously good food over the years. The "Top Chef" judge and all-around food authority tasted one of her favorite items when she appeared as a judge on Season 9 of the show. According to Uproxx, Simmons raved about a very simple soup created by Paul Qui. The item looked very bland and basic, as it had very little color and featured a few floating vegetables in what seemed to be a clear-ish broth. The soup ended up being a puree that wowed all of the judges, Simmons included, and went down as a top moment on "Top Chef."

Simmons doesn't get to eat these types of stunning creations on a regular basis. On an ordinary day, she tries to vary her diet with a mix of fruits and vegetables, and she usually starts the day with an avocado toast and a hardboiled egg, followed up with a salad for lunch (via People). All in all, the personality tries to avoid fast food whenever possible and makes it a point to avoid processed meals. But when a craving does strike, Simmons turns to one particular restaurant and one particular meal.