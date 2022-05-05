Gail Simmons On Top Chef, The Best Ramen, And Where She Wants To Travel Next - Exclusive Interview

What's going on with "Top Chef" right now? How's the new season?

The new season's great. We're [at] the halfway point, we just had Restaurant Wars last week, and it's getting down to the final contestants. It's a really special season. The Restaurant Wars episode was very dramatic and interesting, and it was really well received. So far, so good.

Has anything unexpected happened that hasn't happened in previous seasons?

Everything — nothing ever happens twice, that's for sure. Every year, we're in a new city, in a new location with totally different contestants from totally different parts of the country. You never know what you're going to get. This season's no exception, and the way that show has developed because of COVID, and the changes we've made every season to not only make the show better every season, but to adapt to the world of restaurants and chefs as we navigate through a global pandemic, for example, has changed the show as well.

[There's] big drama that happened during Restaurant Wars, and then we did a different Restaurant Wars than we've ever done before. Every year, with our Restaurant Wars episode, we try to make sure that it is slightly different and challenges the chefs in a way that we had never challenged them, because we want to make it exciting and different.