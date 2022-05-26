Why Gordon Ramsay Says MasterChef Season 12 Is The Best One 'Ever Shot'

Attention, attention: The heat is on! Grab your pans, tasting spoons, and TV remotes because "MasterChef" is finally back. Everyone likes to eat well, many like to cook with passion and spend hours in the kitchen, but few enjoy washing the dishes and being constantly stressed in a demanding TV kitchen setting. Once again, we'll see everything that makes cooking beautiful and challenging in the new All-Star season of "MasterChef" on FOX.

According to Deadline, on May 25, the new season of the popular cooking competition titled "MasterChef: Back to Win" brought back 20 celebrated chefs from previous seasons to prove themselves one more time in front of the well-known panel of judges — Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aarón Sánchez. Among the 20 notable cooks, two of them had previously shown their skills on "MasterChef Junior," but since they're not juniors anymore, the two will now compete as full-grown adults. Judge Gordon Ramsay told ET that Season 12 is the best one "ever shot" and for a good reason.