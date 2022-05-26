Add Sweetness To Your Look With This Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Makeup Collection

If you're a proud former Girl Scout, a troop leader, an admirer of the adolescent club, or simply love playing around with cosmetics, then this beauty product line is for you. Los Angeles-based beauty brand HipDot and the Girl Scouts have joined forces to design a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the legendary cookies, according to Food & Wine. As one can imagine, the eyeshadows and lipsticks are rich in green, golden, and brown hues, and despite the consumers' inability to munch on the products, some of them are scented to resemble the actual indulgences' aromas.

But just what's available in the HipDot x Girl Scouts collection? The Thin Mints eyeshadow palette includes six different shades of green, brown, and taupe, a combination that will remind you of the all-time best-seller. Similarly, the Coconut Caramel eyeshadow palette, which pays tribute to Caramel deLites, consists of various purple tones, plus gray and black shadows for extra definition. And then, of course, there are the Lemon, Coconut Caramel, and Thin Mints lipsticks. You can even use Toast-Yay and S'mores cookie-themed brushes to apply them all. How fun!

HipDot has previously teamed up with a number of beloved licensed brands such as Reese's, Tapatío hot sauce, Cup Noodles, and Peeps to create colorful makeup lines. Now, once you try out this beauty collaboration, it may be time to reevaluate the most popular Girl Scout Cookies with your favorite(s).