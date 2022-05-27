People Are Buzzing To Get A Scoop Of This Baijiu-Infused Ice Cream

There are not many things that can make us feel more refreshed in the scorching summer heat than a scoop or two of delicious ice cream. And to make things even more interesting, there's ice cream with added alcohol, so we can feel a bit boozy and refreshed at the same time. What's not to like? Serious Eats reports that alcoholic ice cream will often be softer, which makes getting the perfect scoop a bit easier. However, if too much booze is added to ice cream, it can result in a messy and melted puddle because when the freezing point of ice cream is lowered with the addition of alcohol, its melting point is also lowered in the process.

Many types of alcohol can be added to ice cream, such as hard liquor, liqueurs, wine, and beer. And now, there's also baijiu-infused ice cream. Baijiu is a Chinese beverage that uses sorghum or a combination of barley, corn, rice, wheat, and sorghum as the main ingredient (via ScienceDirect). The alcohol is known for its complex and rich flavor and is often served at business meetings and important social gatherings in China, according to LoveBaijiu. Now, CNN reports that baijiu-infused ice cream is getting some attention.